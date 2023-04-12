Signage outside gate at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL)

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation involving multiple agencies is underway after a soldier stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, was found dead inside of his home.

According to a press release from the Public Affairs Office at Fort Sill, a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade was found deceased in his home on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023.

The name of the drill sergeant has not been released at this time.

“We are saddened by the loss of a teammate,” Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade Commander said. “Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, and fellow Soldiers during this difficult time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The press release said an investigation into the drill sergeant’s death is underway by the Lawton Police Department and Fort Sill’s Criminal Investigations Division.

It is currently unknown if foul play is suspected in the soldier’s death. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.