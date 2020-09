A Fort Sill Soldier was found unresponsive on post late Tuesday afternoon according to Fort Sill officials.

The soldier’s cause of death is unknown at this time and the soldier’s identity will be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.