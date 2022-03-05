FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office have released the name of the 24-year-old soldier who died Thursday, March 3.

Officials said Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, a trainee assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, died after completing a training exercise on Fort Sill, Thursday afternoon, March 3.

Editor’s note: The first press release said the soldier died Thursday morning. The second said the soldier died Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, after the exercise, Cabrera began showing signs of distress, and unit leaders, along with medical personnel, immediately started resuscitation procedures and called 911. Cabrera was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The tragic loss of a teammate deeply saddens the entire Fort Sill team,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “Our deepest condolences go out to Pvt. Cabrera’s family, friends, and fellow Soldiers.”

No further information is available at this time.