Fort Sill temporarily delays basic training for new recruits

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)- The U.S. Army has temporarily delayed the movement of future soldiers to basic combat training that is now in effect as of Monday, April 6.

Fort Sill will implement this temporary change today.

Those who are currently in basic combat training and advanced individual training will continue training under the screening and monitoring guidelines established last month and will proceed to their next assignments upon graduation.

This tactical pause will allow commands to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place and are operating effectively at Fort Sill.

“One of Fort Sill’s main missions is to develop leaders by training and educating new Soldiers,” Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, commander of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill said. “We will continue to take all precautions and assess the situation to protect those currently in our ranks with social-distanced-enabled training, reduced movement, and increased screening.”

U.S. Army recruiters will maintain close communication with future Soldiers during the delay to ensure they have current information regarding their Army careers.

Officials said the safety and health of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community continues to be top priority.