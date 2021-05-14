Fort Sill to host free Trace Adkins concert for free Armed Forces Day concert

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Country music superstar Trace Adkins will return to Fort Sill to perform a free Armed Forces Day concert.

When the free Armed Forces Day concert was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Adkins promised he’d return.

Saturday, May 15, Adkins will make good on that promise by holding the free concert at the Fort Sill polo field.

Also featured in the concert will be the 77th Army Band and the Powell Brothers.

The post gate opens at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for parking and admission to the field opens at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To get to the polo field, take Gate 2, or the Rogers Lane exit off I-44 in Lawton.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit, but coolers are not allowed.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Masks are required when social distancing is not possible, and 8-foot circles will be marked off for groups of up to four.