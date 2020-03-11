Fort Sill to suspend guest attendance at graduation due to coronavirus concerns

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — According to officials with the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office, guest attendance at graduation ceremonies will be suspended, beginning March 16 until further notice.

This is to prevent any potential spread of the COVID-19 to either service members, Department of the Army civilians, families, and the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.

Graduations themselves will continue, and select graduations will be live-streamed on Army online platforms including our official Facebook page – US Army Fort Sill, the 434th Field Artillery Brigade (Basic Combat Training), 428th Field Artillery Brigade, and 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade sites accordingly.

Units will publish schedules for live-streaming through normal communication channels.

Also, as of 16 March 2020, no privately owned vehicle (POV) travel with family members will be allowed after the graduations. Graduates will only travel by government issued ticket to their Advanced Individual Training (AIT) location.

We understand these changes disrupt the plans many people have made and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

This action is taken to ensure the health and welfare of Soldiers, family members, and the Lawton Fort Sill community.

Soldiers impacted by this change are being authorized to call home to directly inform their families.

Soldiers after the completion of Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training will report directly to their follow on assignments.

Guest access to those locations will be at the discretion of those commands.

We cannot speak on behalf of the commands they will be reporting to regarding their leave policy at this time.

Families are encouraged to contact their Soldiers following graduation for details.

Fort Sill will continue to monitor the situation to decide when it is appropriate to resume guest attendance at ceremonies and family days. We continue to work with our higher headquarters and the Army to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Sill.