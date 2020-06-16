Fort Sill transitions to HPCON BRAVO

FORT SILL(KFDX/KJTL)— Fort Sill has announced a transition of Health Protection level (HPCON) Charlie to HPCNO Bravo on Tuesday, June 16.

The announcement aligns with the Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan.” When transitioning from each level, the criteria considered includes the downward trend of regional COVID-19 cases with no evidence of a resurgence.

In HPCON BRAVO, the installation and all individuals on base will continue to take prescribed precautions directed from Oklahoma and CDC guidelines to keep the risk low.

The continue precautions include: continuing to self-monitor, practicing good hygiene, maintaining six feet of physical distance, wearing face coverings when social distancing guidelines cannot be met, and not exceeding recommended gathering limits.

Lowering the health protection level will allow more area’s on post to reopen and establish their operating procedures under this current condition.

“The Fires team efforts and actions to flatten the curve in our community has been diligent and effective,” Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Fort Sill and Fires Center of Excellence commanding general said.

All individuals on the Fort Sill installation are still required to take the necessary precautions to ensure COVID19 is minimized and maintaining the six-foot distancing rule or to wear a mask if six feet cannot be kept, wash hands and avoid common areas and avoid touching your face, and to stay at home if sick or feeling ill.

Fort Sill continues to place the health and safety of our Soldiers, civilians, their families, and our entire Lawton Ft Sill community as our highest priority.

Fort Sill officials said they will continue to closely monitor any developments that may impact our personnel and mission. Health Protection levels can be modified at any time due to the current conditions.

they also advise the Fort Sill Lawton community to stay informed of any changes and announcements concerning travel restrictions and health advisories by staying up to date on the Fort Sill social media platforms and website.