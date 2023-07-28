LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill welcomed Colonel Jarrod Stoutenborough after he assumed control of the marine artillery detachment this morning, July 28, 2023.

Stoutenborough is a decorated Marine who previously served as the Warfighting Department Head at the Marine Corps Command and Staff College.

The former commanding officer, Colonel Christopher Roberson, served in command for two years and was able to assist in the modernization of warfare tactics and training.

“My biggest achievement was watching these instructors change the book to focus on the modern operating environment and how the Marines were going to fight and win tomorrow’s war,” Roberson said.

Roberson continued to note that the training focuses on mental warfare and being able to operate in high-pressure situations.

Stoutenborough said he hopes to continue what Roberson started and stay ahead of other militaries with training techniques.

Post-command, Roberson says he will venture to South Carolina, where he will continue instructing and teaching Marines about warfare tactics on Parris Island.