Fort Still enforces mask policy

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill officials have announced an extended mask policy that went into effect Monday, July 20.

All personnel on Fort Sill which includes service members, DA civilians, contractors, and visitors must wear a mask covering when inside any public building or workspace.

These steps are but a few of the efforts that we are taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “We are committed to maintaining and building readiness here at Fort Sill, and in harmony with our Lawton teammates, we too must do our part to reduce the spread of this virus while doing so,” deputy to the commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Joe Gallagher said.

Fort Sill officials are encouraging everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands, avoiding contact with those who have been sick, practice social distancing, sanitizing surfaces, and calling the doctor if they feel sick.

While the implementation of the mask policy has been in place in at the Welcome Center, Reynolds Army Health Clinic, Commissary, and the Fort Sill Post Exchange, as well as when six feet of social distancing could not be maintained, officials said they have extended this policy to ensure the health and safety of the entire Fort Sill community.

There are a few exceptions to wearing a mask at Fort Sill:

1) Outside where social distancing can be maintained.

2) While exercising in a Physical Fitness Center when social distancing can be maintained.

3) Children under the age of 6.

4) Any person with a medical condition or disability documented by a physician that prevents them from wearing a mask.

5) Any person consuming food or drink.

6) Any person who is in a personal office or similar private space while no others are present.

7) Any person giving a speech or briefing that can maintain social distance while speaking.

8) When a Commander determines its use creates a hazard or safety concern.

9) In private homes, barracks rooms or IHG rooms.