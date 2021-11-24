FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fort Worth Court of Appeals Wednesday unanimously affirmed the convictions of Jason Wayne Carlile, recently sentenced to life in prison on nine total charges of sexual assault.

A jury in the 78th District Court convicted Carlile in December 2019 of two counts of aggravated sexual assault and seven counts of sexual assault of a minor. Wichita County Judge Barney Fudge ordered that the sentences be stacked.

According to a press release from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, Carlile’s attorneys sought to delay the trial. Carlile was out on bail.

When Judge Fudge denied their third continuance, his attorneys refused to participate in the trial, stating they would be intentionally ineffective so that the court of appeals would be forced to reverse the case.

The Fort Worth Court of Appeals rejected this argument, noting that this was an intentional strategy and that Carlile had acquiesced in this strategy.

“We are so thankful that the Court of Appeals saw through the Defense’s ridiculous strategy and affirmed this conviction,” Gillespie said. “Carlile is a dangerous sexual predator who is locked up where he can never harm another child.”

Carlile can seek review by the Court of Criminal Appeals, but such review is discretionary and the CCA only agrees to review a small percentage of cases where review is sought.

“We will continue the fight to uphold these sentences and keep this dangerous predator behind bars for life,” Gillespie said. “Hopefully, this opinion will give his victims some peace.”