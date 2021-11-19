Fort Worth man found guilty in multiple vehicle thefts

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Worth man is found guilty and sentenced to 10 years prison for the theft of numerous vehicles from a Wichita Falls concrete mix business.

According to records, Darren Rush, 34, had a jury trial in 30th District Court. Judge Jeff McKnight did sentencing.

Wichita County Jail

The thefts happened in May of 2018 at ABC Redi Mix on Wichita Street.

The owner told police someone was able to enter the security code for the front gate and get into the truck yard early in the morning.

He said the thief stole a 2006 Scion and drove off, then came back a short time later in the Scion with several other subjects. He said they took three pickups, a utility trailer, and tools, total value more than $75,000.

Police said all the vehicles were unlocked and had keys inside.

On the way to the reported theft, one officer spotted the Scion parked in front of the Bombshells club on North Scott and recovered it. GPS trackers inside the vehicles showed some were taken to Fort Worth and police there assisted in the case.

The other vehicles were also recovered and police say Rush was found in possession of the trailer.