Fort Worth man indicted on 5 charges after taking runaway into motel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Worth man is indicted on five charges related to an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old runaway in a motel on Maurine St. last year.

Daniel Contreras, 27, has two counts of sexual assault, two counts of inducing a child to perform sex acts and one count of online solicitation of a child for sexual purposes.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on August 24, October 6 and October 27.

After the initial sexual assault charges were filed, additional charges were filed, and his bonds increased to a total of $350,000.

According to a Wichita Falls detective, police responded to a motel in the 1800 block of Maurine in October to retrieve a 15-year-old female runaway.

Officers said when they went in the room, they saw a partially nude girl on the bed and Contreras standing by the bed.

A detective said Contreras told them he knew the girl was 15, and they had been in a relationship for six months.

He said he picked her up near her home and took her to the motel.