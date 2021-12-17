Man who took ride in stolen ambulance sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Worth man who stole an ambulance in Wichita Falls last April and took it for a joy ride to Wilbarger County is going to prison.

Wichita County jail booking 2021

Johnny Kelsey, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to theft over $150,000 and was sentenced by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to 5 years in prison.

Transtar Ambulance on Call Field reported that one of their ambulances had been stolen around 7:30 p.m. April 29 and about 20 minutes later police responded to a hit and run on Burkburnett Road involving the ambulance and a Nissan Cube. No injuries were reported.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a DPS trooper spotted the ambulance wrecked in a culvert on U.S. 287 outside Harrold and saw a man walking away from it. The trooper’s body camera recorded the man saying he had been taken to the state hospital in Wichita Falls from Fort Worth and then released.

He said he took the ambulance from the garage bay of Transtar because the keys were in it.

The ambulance, valued at $250,000, was declared a total loss with a badly bent frame.

Prior to his sentencing, Kelsey underwent a court-ordered competency exam.