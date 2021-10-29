Fort Worth PD release new details from ongoing investigation into murder of Abigail Saldaña

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Fort Worth Police Department have released new details from their current and ongoing investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old mother from Wichita Falls.

Abigail “Abby” Saldaña, 22, of Dallas and from Wichita Falls, was found dead inside a vehicle on a grassy median of Highway 183 on Tuesday, October 26 around 9 p.m.

A medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced Saldaña deceased on the scene from gunshot wounds to the right arm and back.

Fort Worth police arrested Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54 of Irving, and charged him with Saldaña’s murder on Thursday, October 28.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department spoke on behalf of the homicide division and revealed new details about events leading up to Saldaña’s murder and the arrest of Szeliga.

According to the spokesperson, homicide detectives found that Saldaña had been recently having some issues with Szeliga and were able to identify him through various investigative means.

Authorities said detectives unsuccessfully attempted to speak with Szeliga.

Detectives found evidence to indicate that Szeliga had recently been stalking and harassing Saldaña and that Szeliga had been following her prior to the shooting.

On Wednesday, October 27, members of the Fort Worth PD SWAT team served a search warrant on Szeliga’s residence in Irving, during which time Szeliga refused to exit the residence.

After officers gained entry into Szeliga’s residence, he was located on a balcony and found with several self-inflicted cut wounds on various parts of his body.

The spokesperson said Szeliga was treated on the scene and ultimately transported to a Dallas area hospital for treatment for mostly superficial cuts.

The spokesperson said while being treated, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Szeliga and placed him under arrest for the charge of murder upon his release from the hospital.

Szeliga was booked into the Fort Worth jail on $250,000 bond.

The spokesperson said this is an ongoing investigation, and regardless of what other information may be circulating, the above details are all that the Fort Worth Police Department will be releasing at this time.

No redacted warrant has been made available, as this is an ongoing investigation.

As this story continues to develop, stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.