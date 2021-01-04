Fort Worth woman arrested in Iowa Park after driving while intoxicated with child, discovery of drugs in car

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— A Fort Worth woman is arrested in Iowa Park and accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Catherine Bridgeman has felony counts of child endangerment and DWI with a child under 15 plus a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

An Iowa Park officer said he saw a car westbound on Council Drive with no headlights on about 8:45 Saturday night and pulled it over.

He said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the car and that Bridgeman admitted smoking a blunt in Wichita Falls before driving to Iowa Park.

Police removed her from the car and allowed her to remove her son from his car seat.

Police said they found a small amount of marijuana located in several clear plastic bowls in a diaper bag.

