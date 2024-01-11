WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to community welfare, Foundation Auto Group has marked nearly five years of charitable giving by contributing a portion of each vehicle sale to local non-profits.

This morning, Salvation army of Wichita Falls commanding officers, Major Joe and Lieutenant Karen Burton, were presented with a generous check of $2,300 from Foundation’s General Manager, Brad Rodgers.

The donation reflects the ongoing partnership between Foundation Auto Group and the Salvation Army, solidifying the dealership’s dedication to making a positive impact in the local community.

Major Joe and Lieutenant Karen Burton expresses their gratitude for the continued support, highlighting the importance of such contribution in sustaining the Salvation Army’s mission to help those in need.

Notably, Foundation Auto Group’s commitment extends beyond monetary donations. Last month, their team actively participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program, with Rodgers himself, alongside other employees, dedicating multiple days to ringing bells and raising awareness for the charitable cause.

Brad Rodgers emphasized that local non-profits, like the Salvation Army, can register for a donation request with Foundation Auto Group. This initiative underscores the dealership’s belief in empowering various organizations striving to make a difference in community.

As foundation Auto Group’s philanthropic efforts persist, the recent donation to the Salvation Army exemplifies their dedication to fostering positive change in Wichita Falls.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.