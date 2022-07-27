WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s no doubt this heat has had an effect on just about anything you can think of, from plants to cars to animals and even your house, this heat can have a lasting effect on all of those. One that could cost you the most is your home’s foundation.

Owner of AAA Guardian Foundation Repair Jared Golden said these triple-digit temperatures, along with how dry the ground is, you could be dishing out some big bucks to repair your foundation if you see cracks and don’t act fast.

For Golden and his crew, the summer months can get very busy.

“Once we stop getting the rain and the drought kind of kicks in and we don’t have any more rain and the ground starts shrinking, and houses get a lot more movement in the summer,” Golden said.

Golden specializes in foundation repair and said once you see cracks or gaps in your home’s foundation, it needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

“If you’re not maintaining your foundation, you’re going to start getting cracks, you’re going to start getting doors that aren’t working, you’re going to start getting cracks in the brick and then it’s also going to start pulling away from the windows,” Golden said. “Which, you’re going to lose air conditioning, you’re going to have moisture and insects getting into those cracks, you’re going to have all kinds of other issues.”

Golden said there are ways to prevent your foundation from cracking.

“Watering is going to help maintain the moisture level around the house and under the house, and so what that’s actually doing is keeping the clay soil as consistent as possible so that you don’t get that up and down movement,” Golden said.

Golden said this year things are much different due to an increase in materials as well as labor pay.

“Two years ago before the pandemic and everything happened, our average job costs somewhere between four thousand to eight thousand dollars, and now our average job costs somewhere between probably 10 to 14 thousand,” Golden said.

10 to 14 thousand is still a lot cheaper than losing your entire home due to foundation issues.

Golden said now is the time to be watering your foundation whenever you can.

Golden said now is the time to be watering your foundation whenever you can.

If you do see cracks or gaps, you can always give AAA Guardian Foundation Repair a call for an estimate.