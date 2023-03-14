WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who changed her first career plans from professional ice skater to professional nurse, and went on to pioneer healthcare options for the entire state has died.

Services for Dr. Ruth Constant, founder of Wichita Home Health Service, will be Thursday morning, March 16, in Victoria, Texas.

In 1966, at the age of 34, Constant organized the first certified home health care service in Texas, opening centers in Wichita Falls and two other cities. Dr. Constant’s concept of nursing was caring, compassion and commitment, and she became a nationally-recognized expert in home care.

In the 60s, she was one of two nurses appointed by Texas Governor John Connally to serve on the governor’s task force on mental health and was also appointed to the state home health advisory council.

She was also a member, like Mother Theresa, of the Home and Hospice Care Hall of Fame. But when KFDX spoke with her in 2019 for one of our Celebrating Women segments, Dr. Constant said what she most wanted to be remembered for was simply the, “I was a good person.”

Dr. Ruth Constant was 91 years old.