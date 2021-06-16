Founder’s Day: KFDX & KJTL to partner with local nonprofits to celebrate 25 years of #NexstarNation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The team at KFDX, KJTL and Texoma’s Homepage is partnering up with four local nonprofit organizations in honor of Founder’s Day.

Our news team along with teams from 198 other Nexstar stations across the United States are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nexstar Media, Inc. by giving back to our communities.

Founder’s Day of Caring, established by Nexstar’s founder and current chairman and CEO Perry Sook, is an annual celebration of the communities that have partnered with the Nexstar Nation.

Each year, employees of Nexstar stations are given a half-day of paid time off to volunteer and serve local nonprofit organizations.

We encourage all of our viewers and online audience to partner with us on Founder’s Day and consider donating to these local nonprofits that make an impact on our community.

This year, the KFDX/KJTL/Texoma’s Homepage team will partner with four local organizations: