Founders Lion Club brings back Texas-Oklahoma fair at the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas-Oklahoma Fair will return to Wichita Falls after being cancelled in 2020.

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair is one of the largest events for the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club and helps the club raise money for scholarships and donations to various local non-profits.

The fair will kick off Tuesday night, September 14, and last until Saturday, September 18, at the MPEC.

Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 years old and under are free.

The fair will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.