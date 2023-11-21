TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Four area high school football teams representing four Texoma counties are still in the hunt for a UIL Football State Championship heading into the third week of postseason play.

It’s the regional semifinals for the three 11-man teams and the state quarterfinals for the lone Texoma six-man left standing, and a win on Friday, November 24, 2023, would move these teams one step closer to hoisting a state championship trophy.

The reigning Class 1A Division 2 state champion Benjamin Mustangs are still in the hunt for back-to-back titles, while the Rider Raiders are looking to make their deepest playoff run in their last season as a Texas high school.

To cap it off, two former division rivals clash in the postseason once again when the Jacksboro Tigers and Holliday Eagles meet, guaranteeing at least one Texoma team will be playing December football.

Here’s a look at all the playoff matchups featuring Texoma talent this Friday:

Class 5A Division 2 Regional Semifinals

In the final season for the three current Wichita Falls Independent School District high schools, the Rider Raiders represent the last school standing after Wichita Falls High School fell in the first round and Hirschi lost a nail-biter in the area round.

With the Coyotes winning multiple state championships in the 1960s and the Huskies making it all the way to the State Championship Semifinals two seasons ago, the Raiders are hoping to make their fourteenth straight postseason appearance and their final season as a football program one for the record books and advance further in the playoffs than ever before.

Standing in their way are Frisco Emerson Mavericks, who currently hold the same 10-2 record as the Rider Raiders. The Mavericks have a high-powered offense that has scored 40 or more points in all but two games this season.

However, one of the Mavericks’ two losses came at the hands of the Lake Dallas Falcons, who edged them by a single point on October 20, 2023, 36-35. In the area round of the playoffs, the Raiders dismantled the Falcons, winning by a final score of 49-20.

Class 1A Division 2 State Quarterfinals

The undefeated Benjamin Mustangs (12-0) haven’t lost a game since 2021, and after scoring more than 100 points last week against local rival Newcastle, they’ve set their eyes on a second consecutive UIL Class 1A Division 2 State Championship.

The Mustangs high powered offense, led by Grayson Rigdon and Keegan Hayes, has put up more than 800 points this season, averaging more than 68 points per game. Benjamin’s defense, despite losing key senior starters, has allowed less than 18 points per game.

In order to have a shot at their second straight state championship, the second-ranked Mustangs will have to take on the top-ranked Jayton Jaybirds, who, like Benjamin, have not lost a single game this season. The Jaybirds are scoring an average of more than 58 points a game and allowing less than 12.

In fact, the single loss the Mustangs have experienced in the last three seasons came at the hands of the Jaybirds in the first round of the 2021 playoffs in Knox City. Benjamin hasn’t lost a game since.

Class 3A Division 2 Regional Semifinals

Two of the top-ranked Class 3A teams in Texas and former district rivals face off in what has all the makings of an instant classic when the Jacksboro Tigers and the Holliday Eagles play for a spot in the regional finals in December.

It’s a rematch of the 2021 3A Division 2 bi-district round playoff game, which also took place in Graham, where Holliday won big over Jacksboro by a score of 63-12. These two teams faced off in district play between 2010 and 2017, with the Eagles winning 6 of the 8 meetings.

The seventh-ranked Eagles bring one of the area’s top defenses into the matchup. The Holliday defense has posted four shutouts this season, and seven games in which their opponents have scored a touchdown or less, including both playoff wins against Eastland on November 10 and against Leonard on November 17.

The Tigers are the ninth-ranked team in the state coming off a big win against Bells in the area round. Their potent offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Lando Belcher and wide receiver Kaleem Howard, has put up more than 40 points in all but three games this season.

The Eagles and the Tigers have faced three common opponents this season; the Henrietta Bearcats, the Callisburg Wildcats, and the Eastland Mavericks. Both Holliday and Jacksboro beat all three teams, with Holliday winning by a larger margin in each of the three games.

