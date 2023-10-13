NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people have been arrested after a 3-year-old boy went missing in New Orleans in June, including his mother.

Jrue Kenner was reported missing to the New Orleans Police Department on June 1.

The NOPD opened an investigation into the incident on Oct. 4 after learning that the boy’s mother allegedly refused to give him back to his father. Kenner’s father is his custodial parent and a judge ordered that he be reunited with his dad.

On Oct. 12, NOPD officials said Kenner was found in a remote area of southeastern Louisiana. He was then reunited with his father.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jaime Johnston, 66-year-old Phyllis Johnston, 73-year-old Gerard Johnston and 32-year-old Reginald Harrison.

They were each charged with simple kidnapping of a child. They were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.