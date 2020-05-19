Four COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 229

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Tuesday morning, brining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 229.

Three new recoveries were also reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Comanche County to 129.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 5,398 on Monday to 5,489 on Tuesday, an increase of 91 cases across the state.

Oklahoma reported six more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths state-wide to 294.

Eight deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

No other cases saw any new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Tillman County added two recoveries.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

25 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

21 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

18 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

16 Recoveries (2 New)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: