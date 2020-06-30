Four Eagle Railcar employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Eagle Railcar Services confirmed Tuesday four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

General Manager James Bullard said they were notified about the first employee testing positive during the week of June 22.

Three more employees have tested positive since then, with the latest positive case confirmed Monday, June 29.

According to Bullard, all four employees worked in different departments at Eagle Railcar Services.

Bullard said that during the pandemic, temperature checks and daily sanitization measure have regularly taken place.

Bullard added that all employees are required to wear masks, access to the office areas has been limited and all guest access including tours has been shut down.