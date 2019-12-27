Four locations offered for Christmas tree disposal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department has four locations for the free disposal of natural Christmas trees.

Only real trees that have been completely stripped of the tree stand, all decorations, and lights will be accepted. No artificial trees will be accepted.

The trees that are dropped off will be ground up and used as mulch throughout city parks. Residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees until Friday, January 17 at the park locations. However, residents can still use the Landfill or Transfer Station any day during normal business operating hours. There is no charge for this service at any drop off location.

Park drop off locations and times until Friday, January 17 include:

Lucy Park – On Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway, all the way at the back of the park near the tree farm: Open 24 Hours

Kiwanis Park – 4400 Southwest Parkway, adjacent to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance to the park: Open 24 Hours

Drop off locations and times on any date:

City Transfer Station – 3200 Lawrence Road. Open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Landfill – 10984 Wiley Road. Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these free disposal methods as there is no curbside pickup of Christmas trees. Trees left out by or on the curb will not be picked up.

For more information or questions please call 940-761-7977.