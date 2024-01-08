WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four individuals are undergoing Red Cross assistance after an afternoon house fire on Monday.

According to a reporter on scene, at least a dozen units responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of 33rd Street at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, January 8.

The flames were reported to have started while someone was working on a car under the carport, spreading to the carport roof and the house itself.

While no injuries were reported, two adults and two children required assistance from the American Red Cross.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Wichita Falls fire crews.