Four new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., total now 341

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Monday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 341.

The OSDH also reported no new recoveries, keeping the total number of recovered cases in the county 294.

The active case number in Comanche County now stands at 43.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 8,231 on Sunday to 8,417 on Monday, an increase of 186 cases across the state.

With no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state will remain 359.

Eleven deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with four in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

No other counties in Texoma saw a change in numbers from Sunday’s report.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

45 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

39 Recoveries

30 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

23 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: