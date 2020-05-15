Four new recoveries from COVID-19 reported in Wichita Co., total now 57

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita County, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 57.

Additionally, the Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Friday, maintaining the county’s current total case number of 78.

With the four recoveries reported today, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is 19.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,315 78 2,974 263 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 6 11 14 13 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 19 0 57 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, May 15, 4:28 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.