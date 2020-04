YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Young County, according to officials with Graham Regional Medical Center.

According to their Facebook post, the amount of tests being administered is increasing, so these numbers will change rapidly.

Young County officials issued a shelter-in-place order for the county that began April 1.

