Four WFHS coaches receive Lifesaving Awards from American Red Cross

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four football coaches from Wichita Falls High School were recognized and awarded by the American Red Cross for using their lifesaving skills to help sustain the life of a student.

Coaches Joshua Burris, Garrett Evans, Grant Freeman, and Ryan Quezada were given Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders Monday, April 19 in a virtual ceremony.

The Lifesaving Award for a Professional Responder is given by the American Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills they learned in an American Red Cross Training Services Course.

On September 7, 2020, the Wichita Falls varsity football team was lifting weights at the high school.

After completing their first lift, one of the gentlemen began walking toward the weight rack and collapsed to the ground.

Freeman responded and rolled the gentleman over. He began calling his name and started to conduct an assessment.

Coach Freeman instructed Coach Quezada to call 9-1-1, and advised Coach Evans to alert Coach Burris.

Coach Burris arrived to find the gentleman flat on the floor and unresponsive, so he began administering chest compressions.

After several cycles of CPR, an AED was setup. The AED analyzed and advised a shock was needed. Coach Freeman administered the shock.

Another assessment was conducted, and Coach Burris resumed chest compressions. After several more cycles, the gentleman began to respond.

Coach Burris placed the gentleman into the recovery position. Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly afterward and resumed providing care.

“We were just doing our jobs,” Freeman said. “We are grateful for the training.”

Freeman and Burris were honored at a WFISD Board of Trustees meeting in 2020.