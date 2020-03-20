Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co.

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Health District announced Friday that one more test for COVID-19 has returned a positive result. This brings the total number of cases for Wichita Co. to four.

The 49-year-old patient flew into Wichita Falls from New York via DFWon March 16, 2020, on Flight 3715, which arrived at 11:33 p.m.

The patient was transported on March 18, 2020, via EMS to United Regional and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The patient traveled by Skylark taxi to their hotel. Both Skylark taxi and EMS personnel have been notified.

The patient had only limited contact with the hotel staff.

The patient stayed at the LaQuinta Inn located at 2511 East Montgomery Place.

Once the individual was transported by ambulance and the hotel knew the patient had traveled by plane, out of an abundance of caution, they took pro-active measures to clean, disinfectant and take the room off the market.

The Health District is also working closely with United Regional to notify staff who may have cared for the patient.

The Health District is requesting if you were a passenger on Flight 3715, please call the Health District hotline at 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

At the time of publication, the total number of people tested in Wichita County was 47 with 38 cases pending results, 5 negative and 4 positive results.