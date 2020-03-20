1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Health District announced Friday that one more test for COVID-19 has returned a positive result. This brings the total number of cases for Wichita Co. to four.

The 49-year-old patient flew into Wichita Falls from New York via DFWon March 16, 2020, on Flight 3715, which arrived at 11:33 p.m.

The patient was transported on March 18, 2020, via EMS to United Regional and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The patient traveled by Skylark taxi to their hotel. Both Skylark taxi and EMS personnel have been notified.

The patient had only limited contact with the hotel staff.

The patient stayed at the LaQuinta Inn located at 2511 East Montgomery Place.

Once the individual was transported by ambulance and the hotel knew the patient had traveled by plane, out of an abundance of caution, they took pro-active measures to clean, disinfectant and take the room off the market.

The Health District is also working closely with United Regional to notify staff who may have cared for the patient.

The Health District is requesting if you were a passenger on Flight 3715, please call the Health District hotline at 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

At the time of publication, the total number of people tested in Wichita County was 47 with 38 cases pending results, 5 negative and 4 positive results.