WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District reports no new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wichita County for the fourth day in a row.

Of the 65 positive cases, 48 have recovered and none are in the hospital.

Out of the 2,363 people tested, 2,202 have come back negative. There are 96 tests pending.