Fourth death linked to COVID-19 reported in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a fourth death due to COVID-19 in Comanche County on their website Friday morning.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths due to coronavirus state-wide to 359.

Eleven deaths have now been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with four in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health also confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Friday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 319.

The OSDH also reported six new recoveries for a total of 292, bringing the active case count in Comanche County to 23.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 7,626 on Friday to 7,848 on Friday, an increase of 222 cases across the state.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well. All other counties’ numbers did not change from Thursday.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

44 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

38 Recoveries

32 Confirmed Cases (2 New)

3 Deaths

22 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: