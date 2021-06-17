Fourth grade students build wheelchair for child in need

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The end of the school year for most students and teachers is a period of slowing down but that wasn’t the case for Claire Meschkat and her fourth grade stem students at Open Door Christian School.

She wanted to teach them an important lesson on helping others.

“But instead of just solving problems for themselves, I wanted them to think outside, what can you do to help others,” said Claire Meschkat, stem teacher at Open Door Christian School.

That’s when the school’s secretary found the OpenWheelchair Foundation and Emmy Lou, a seven-year-old girl desperately in need of a wheelchair.

“My thoughts were that we are so blessed to do something as great as this at the end of the school year as great as this even though we’re only in fourth grade,” said Ean Arrell, a student.

Alongside their teacher the students worked for a month on the wheelchair, adding things like a hand-sewn cushion, flowers, and making it motorized all for Emmy Lou.

Claire hopes that this gesture will have a big impact on Emmy Lou’s life.

“We hope that Emmy Lou sees the love that was poured into this project by my students and how they really wanted to use their skills to make a difference in her life. We hope that when she receives this wheelchair, it not just only makes a difference in how she’s able to get around more but sees that there are children here in Texas that really care about her and put a lot of effort and prayers into this project to make a difference in her life,” said Meschkat.

And the students hope Emmy Lou has as much fun with the chair as they did making it