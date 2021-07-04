Fourth in the Falls Makes Its Long-Anticipated Return

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Fourth in the Falls returned to the MPEC this Independence Day after being canceled in 2020.

“It’s super exciting now that we are freshly back, it’s nice to have people come together [and] really celebrate something amazing,” said Jorden Wozinak, Managing Director and Box Office Manager of the MPEC.

Community members were able to enjoy a variety of things including a car and trunk show, live music, food trucks and even a cool zone for the kids.

Local vendors say they are happy to see events like this return as we gradually return to a new normal.

“For them all to be out today actually it’s pretty nice. the pandemic makes you appreciate a lot of things,” said Hope Gibson, owner of Loving My Skin.

“So we’ve been planning for months, there’s a lot of little moving pieces but we really like to come together and put on something great for Wichita Falls,” said Wozinak.

Residents look forward to attending more Fourth in the Falls and other events at the MPEC in the future.

“Any event that’s here I’m gonna try and be there,” said Gibson.

Wozniak says her favorite part of the event was seeing the community back on the grounds of the MPEC happy and celebrating again.