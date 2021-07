WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls’ largest celebration of Independence Day returns to the MPEC this weekend.

There will be activities for all ages, including a kids’ zone, car and truck show, salsa recipe contest, live music and food trucks.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs or blankets for the fireworks show, which is set to start at 9:30 p.m.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and goes all the way until 10 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is hosted at the MPEC and 1000 Fifth Street.