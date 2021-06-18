Fourth in the Falls will happen in-person at the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced Friday the annual Fourth in the Falls event will happen live and in-person this year at the MPEC.

The event, put on by the City of Wichita Falls and Spectra Venue Management, is free to attend.

Activities will include a Kids Zone, a car and truck show, a salsa contest, live music, a vendor row, food trucks and a beer garden.

Fourth in the Falls takes place Sunday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding with a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The 2021 Fourth in the Falls will feature two bands; Desperado at 6 p.m. and XFactoR at 8 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the fireworks show.

For more information, visit the Fourth in the Falls page on MPEC’s website.

