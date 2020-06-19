Fourth of July fireworks display to take place of Freedom Fest

In an effort to practice social distancing Freedom Fest is canceled but the firework display is still on.

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to practice social distancing, Freedom Fest is canceled but the firework display is still on.

The City of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base are partnering to provide some form of familiarity to residents this Fourth of July with a dazzling show. However, there will be guidelines in place.

While the base will not be open to visitors for the show, they still want to make this happen for those looking forward to it.

“We want to show that we are still partners with the local community and we have this beautiful display and we want to just share it with everybody here and that we are all in it together,” Maj. Scott Davis said.

People are encouraged to view the fireworks from the safety of their cars or listen in on the radio.

The display will be accompanied by music you can listen to on FM 102.3 The Bull.