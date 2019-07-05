Fourth of July fun continues throughout Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

If anyone missed the celebrations and fireworks on the Fourth of July, or will Friday evening, folks can still get on the fun of America’s birthday.

There are even more celebrations Saturday in several communities including Vernon, where the Red River Rhythm Show starts at 4 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arena.

There will be food trucks, a petting zoo, lots of games, a battle of the band and fireworks at dark.

The city of Chillicothe’s fireworks show will be Saturday night at the football field. The city pool will open at 1 p.m. with food sales at 5 p.m.

Crowell is also having a Saturday festival beginning at 9 a.m. at the activity center with games, mud bog contests, food and more followed by fireworks south of the fire station.