There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are once again reporting no new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, which is the fourth day in a row.

According to marketing and communication director Lindsay Barker, 28 patients are at home and 32 people are recovered.

As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, 1,996 people have been tested, of those 1,877 are negative, 57 are pending and 62 have been positively confirmed cases of COVID-19.