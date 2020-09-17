Fourth suspect charged in Jason Baum murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are now four suspects charged in connection with the murder of Jason Baum in June in Wichita Falls.

Antwan Williams,17, was arrested Wednesday around 3:30 pm at Hirschi High School by Wichita Falls Police Gang Task Force Officers. Williams had been named in arrest affidavits of other suspects arrested in June.

Dimonique McKinney and Sammy Worthy were arrested on June 24 and 25 for aggravated robbery.

Worthy is also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity murder. Mckinney is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity capital murder. Martez Vrana was arrested on July 2 and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity-murder.

Baum’s body was found in the south alley of the 4600 block of Meadow Lake off Fairway Boulevard on June 11 after reports of shots being fired were received.

Police found Baum’s car in the alley with the motor running and driver side door open. Baum’s body was found west of the car with gunshot wounds. Police said shell casings of two different caliber handguns were found at the scene. Police requested consent to search the home the car was behind but said the homeowner denied it. They obtained a search warrant and said they found evidence of narcotics trafficking with a substantial amount of marijuana, currency, packaging material, scales, and other items. Two people were later charged with possession of over five pounds of marijuana.

A witness told police a person had run from the scene and got in a white Malibu in the next block, and drove off. That car was later linked to Vrana. Police said he admitted driving McKinney and Worthy to the house on meadow lake to buy marijuana. He said he parked on the next street and let them out there and waited. He said they returned 20 minutes later, out of breath and McKinney was wearing an orange ski mask.

They then left and he said he took them to an apartment on Bailey Avenue. Officers later searched that apartment and said they found a gun of the same caliber as some of the shell casings at the scene. Police said Worthy told them he was with McKinney Vrana, and also Antwan Williams and went to rob Baum. He said Vrana and McKinney were trying to remove a chest from the residence when Baum pulled into the alley.

Worthy said McKinney told Baum to hand over everything he had, then he heard gunshots so he ran back to the car with Williams. He said Vrana ran with them and was firing a gun down the alley.

Worthy said that McKinney said he fired at Baum when Baum reached for his waist.

Police said an informant told an officer McKinney told him he was the one who shot and killed Baum. McKinney is the only one of the three charged with the capital offense of murder.

