Fowler Elementary student takes office as “mayor for a day”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One lucky student from Fowler Elementary won an auction that gave him the title of “mayor for a day”.

For mayor for a day Tucker Hrncirik, one of his favorite things was his experience with the “other” mayor.

“Getting to meet the mayor,” Hrncirik said.

Hrncirik not only met the mayor, but all of city council and was able to be present for a city council meeting to see what local government was like.

“It’s been fun so far and it’s been interesting,” Hrncirik said.

“He kind of sat through a very short meeting but he did sit through a meeting and kind of see what it’s all about and hopefully he can stay excited and take that back to his school and let everybody know what we do up here at city council,” Wichita Falls mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Not only fun for the kids, but it’s nice for Santellana to see the youth of Wichita Falls interested in what they do.

“It’s neat to know that somebody that young, even myself, I really wasn’t interested until high school-ish in something like this, so somebody that young that gets to be apart of this. You know it is exciting to be mayor for a day and we want to recognize our youth,” Santellana said.

Ultimately, getting to learn about the city he lives in was the best part about being mayor for a day.

“Getting to learn about the city of Wichita Falls,” Hrncirik said.

Mayor Santellana added one of his favorite parts of the day is that the money raised during the auction at Fowler goes to charity.