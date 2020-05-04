Fowler Elementary to hold drive-thru graduation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fowler Elementary school will not be having a traditional graduation. The school has opted to honor their Pre-K, Kinder, and 5th-grade students through a drive-thru graduation.

The graduation ceremony will allow parents with a child in any of the Pre-K, Kinder, or 5th grade classes at Fowler Elementary to decorate their car and drive through the front circle of drive of the school.

Staff from each grade will be waiting outside to congratulate the student on a job well done throughout the year.

Pre-K graduation is on Monday May 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Kinder graduation is on Tuesday May 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

5th grade graduation is on Thursday May 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.