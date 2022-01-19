Fox Hill Restaurant, closed since 2021 winter storms, set to reopen Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the locally owned Fox Hill Restaurant & Garden announced their restaurant, closed since Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, will reopen again this weekend.

Friday, January 21, 2022 will be their first day back in service after closing their doors almost one year ago due to damage sustained from the wave of winter weather in Texoma last February.

After 11 months of renovations, Fox Hill will once gain serve the community from its iconic hilltop building located on Kemp Boulevard, which will turn 100 years old this year.

“We’ve been biting at the bit,” Fox Hill owner John Hirschi said. “Can’t wait to show our guests the new and improved Fox Hill.”

Because the damage was so extensive, a few changes have been made during construction.

From a new quaint dining space, to the all-seasons enclosed patio, and combined upstairs dining rooms to accommodate larger private events, Fox Hill has been thoughtful in providing the best guest experience possible.

Fox Hill in Wichita Falls is a locally owned, farm-to-table restaurant that was opened in 2017.

Fox Hill serves seasonal, sustainable cuisine under the direction of Chef Anand Chatavaduala, and is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Guests may choose to dine inside the historic home, outside on the terrace amongst the gardens or by the pond, or on the new all-weather patio.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Fox Hill Restaurant & Garden’s website.