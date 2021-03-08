Frank and Joe’s honor local influential women on International Women’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “Think about it, if it wasn’t for a woman, none of us would be here,” Frank and Joe’s Influential Woman Anndrea Harris said.

Since the beginning of time, women have been lifegivers, teachers and every other title in between.

In the first century, Queen Boudicca of the British Celtic Iceni tribe led a revolt against Roman rule. in the 1800s, English mathematician Ada Lovelace is regarded as one of the first computer programmers and Oprah Winfrey has been regarded as North America’s first Black female billionaire.

To celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, woman-owned business Frank and Joe’s Coffee House is naming women like Anndrea Harris and Carissa Davis influential women in Wichita Falls.

“I actually did a poll on my own personal Facebook and had people nominate. If we were gonna do it, I wanted the community to be able to nominate the people that they thought were the most deserving women and were the most influential women in Wichita Falls making a change.”

Harris works for the city of Wichita Falls in social media and marketing and also co-owns businesses with her husband. Harris is involved in several organizations like the Junior League of Wichita Falls and Impact 100.

“That’s my goal is to make an impact. It’s no secret that there is a lack of diversity in Wichita Falls. So being able to just represent the African-American population or even just diverse women as a whole is definitely an honor,” Harris said.

Davis runs her own photography business and also teaches other photographers. She’s also involved with animal rescue, Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Night to Shine, a prom night for people with special needs.

“I like that my business plan of helping other women be a community versus competition, I’m thrilled to see that it’s actually being displayed in our world versus just in my mind,” Davis said.

On top of honoring these women, Frank and Joe’s also handed out roses to the first 250 female customers.

And all of these women hope to keep making an impact for themselves, their families and for the future.

“We need to make an impact not only for the people who are present but our children because they’re the future of our city. They’re the next mayor, they’re the next CEO, they’re the next executive director of nonprofits. If we can make an impact we will have a successful city,” Harris said.

A local business, showing the city wouldn’t be the same without these women on a day in honor of them.