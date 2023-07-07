WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Frank & Joe’s is a staple in most people’s morning routines, and on Friday, July 7, they turned seven years old.

The community came out in celebration and support of their local coffeehouse.

Seven years ago, co-founder Jessica Edwards, could not have dreamed of the success she found through the support of the community.

“I think we thought it was just going to be a fun little coffee shop,” Edwards said.

What started as a cute little coffee shop continued to grow with vast community support. Edwards mentioned a third location is looking to open.

Rarely do small businesses pass the five year milestone, so to reach seven years blew Edwards away, and she thanks the community for allowing them to reach that goal.

Congratulations to Frank & Joe’s for surpassing this milestone.