Frank & Joe’s founder announces candidacy for Wichita Falls City Council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The founder of a popular local coffee shop Wednesday afternoon announced her candidacy for the Wichita Falls City Council District 1 for the 2022-2025 term.

Carol Murray, a Wichita Falls business owner and entrepreneur, has lived within District 1 for almost a decade.

Murray said she has a strong desire to engage in local government.

“It’s important that Wichita Falls citizens get involved in City Council,” Murray said. “Otherwise, our democracy is at stake at the grassroots level if the citizens aren’t properly represented and don’t share their local voice.”

Murray has a deep interest in neighborhood and business preservation and revitalization and plans to focus her efforts on it, as well as beautification.

Murray has over 40 years of business experience as both an employee and employer. She currently operates Frank & Joe’s Coffee House with her daughter and hair salon in Wichita Falls and attributes her success to the support of the community and her hands-on approach to business operations.

Prior to these endeavors, Murray was a local tax franchise owner and, in addition to more than a decade of tax experience, she has 25-plus years of experience in the marketing research profession.

Over the years, Murray has served and volunteered for various non-profits and on non-profit boards, such as Girl Scouting, PTA, and the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls, to name a few. Murray has been married for 35 years, has two grown daughters, and three young grandsons.

Murray said if elected, she would like the opportunity to work with and for the City and citizens of Wichita Falls. She said she hopes to bring an authentic, common-sense approach to building relationships between the Wichita Falls citizens and their local government.