WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While Kaleb Honea is fighting, he’s had to receive 15 pints of blood.



That means 15 people have helped to save his life just by taking a few minutes to give blood and platelets.



This afternoon, Frank & Joe’s hosted a blood drive in Kaleb’s honor at the Texas Blood Institute.



Frank & Joe’s is also giving back 10-percent of sales to Kaleb’s family so if you would like to help out stop by there and grab a drink! Frank & Joe’s close at 9 p.m.