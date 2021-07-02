Local state representatives eye election integrity bill ahead of special legislative session

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawmakers across the state are headed back to Austin for a special legislative session next week.

“We have to figure out how the governor will play it, whether he keeps it a very small call, with only three or four issues, or a more broad and sweeping, you know he did 22 a couple sessions ago,” District 69 Representative James Frank said.

And while they wait for the agenda items to still be announced, some like District 68 Representative David Spiller, who won a special election in the middle of the 87th legislative session, are ready to get back.

“A lot of folks are dreading the special session, I’m kind of excited about it cause I get to come in a start when everyone else does,” Spiller said.

And has his eye on some different items that didn’t get through last session.

“Border security and border funding, bail reform, House Bill 20 got right on the cusp of us being able to vote on that,” Spiller said.

Another hot button issue will be an election integrity bill that died in the final hours of the regular session after House Democrats walked out of the chamber.

“The reality is the election law is seven to seven and [Harris County] went 24 hours a day and they didn’t do 24 hours everywhere, only in certain places and that’s not okay,” Frank said. “And so I think the consistency and fairness is what we need to be doing to be making it where everybody can vote, and we want to make it easier and easier to vote, but we do want to be very consistent across the state.”

Frank and District 30 Senator Drew Springer believe these voting laws don’t disenfranchise any voters.

“I was in Archer City, Henrietta and Burkburnett yesterday, they do not have the same opportunities that Harris County, when they made up their own rules, allowed people to vote 24 hours a day, that’s not fair to the people of SD 30,” Springer said.

Have a uniform way of doing things across the state, no matter the size of the district, is the goal.

Springer added they also expect to address critical race theory, big tech censorship, and although it would take a constitutional amendment from Governor Abbott, a ban on taxing securities transactions.

“New York and New Jersey both have it on their books, their both about to waive it, I’ve had conversations with all the stock exchanges in the northeast about moving to Texas and to have the world’s financial center being in Texas would be a huge kudo for us,” Springer said.

Although there’s a lot to cover, Springer is still hopeful to get done what they expected to last session and get back to discussing what issues their constituents want for the next session.

“That was clear yesterday in archer county, and they brought up several issues that they want to see us work on mental health issues and those are important, doesn’t get a lot of media attention sometimes, but it takes a lot of work in the interim to be able to find solutions to those,” Springer said.

Even with it still unclear what the governor plans to include in a special session agenda, local state lawmakers say they are ready to tackle the issues facing Texoma.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, state Democrats have called on the governor to include special session items to fix the state’s electric grid and to expand health care. That special session will begin Thursday, July 8.