Franklin Elementary reopening delayed further due to water break severity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The start date for Ben Franklin Elementary students has been pushed back again due to a water break that caused electrical damage.

Related Content Franklin Elementary School delays first day of school due to water break

School officials said the plan is to open Thursday, Aug. 27 after originally having to change the start date for face-to-face learning back to Monday, Aug. 24.

In a post, officials state the entire electrical panel had to be replaced because of the amount of water in the school’s basement.

Remote students will continue learning virtually as they have been this week.

The break occurred in the basement of the school over the weekend of August 14-16, according to a previous post by school officials.